Deadline extended for entries to the Australasian Fleet Champions Awards

Monday, 6 July, 2020 - 17:12

- Deadline for entries extended to Friday 24 July 2020

Brake, the road safety charity has extended the deadline for entering its 2020 Australasian Fleet Champions Awards. The charity recognises that many fleet operators and suppliers have experienced challenges in the last few months due to COVID-19, and due to this, and the level of late interest in the awards, the deadline has been extended to Friday 24 July 2020.

Fleet operators and suppliers who want to gain recognition for their fleet safety initiatives, or nominate others for recognition, can visit globalfleetchampions.org/fleet-champions-awards/australasia-awards/ for more information and to enter.

This is the sixth year Brake has run the awards, recognising the achievements of fleet operators and suppliers working to help reduce the number of road crashes involving at-work drivers. The winners of this year’s awards will be announced in October.

The Australasian Fleet Champions Awards are supported by headline sponsors Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, along with individual award sponsors Bridgestone, SurePlan and Suzuki NZ. This year’s awards are being offered in the following categories:

- Company Driver Safety Award

- Fleet Safety Product Award

- Road Safety in the Community Award

- Safe Vehicles Award

- Sustainable Journeys Award

- Road Risk Manager of the Year Award

- Outstanding Commitment to Road Safety Award

Visit the awards website, globalfleetchampions.org/fleet-champions-awards/australasia-awards/, where you can download the awards entry form, together with guidance notes for entrants. Or contact Brake on +64 (0)21 407 953 or info@brake.org.nz for more information.

Caroline Perry, Brake’s NZ Director, says: "Through the Fleet Champions Awards we are recognising the successes of organisations that are working to improve fleet safety and make roads safer. We know there are lots of fleet operators and suppliers that have effective fleet safety programmes in place. The awards are free and simple to enter, and we invite any organisation that has measures in place to reduce the risk of their at-work drivers and vehicles to enter, or to nominate others within the industry that are deserving of recognition. We understand that the last few months have been challenging for many organisations. This is an opportunity to celebrate the hard work they do to improve fleet safety, and we encourage them to take advantage of the extended deadline."