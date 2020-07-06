Sudden death in Whanganui - NZ Police

Monday, 6 July, 2020 - 19:41

Emergency services were called to a premises on London Street, Whanganui at about 2.00pm today.

A child was subsequently taken to the Whanganui Hospital where they were unable to be revived.

Police have referred the death to the Coroner and are carrying out enquiries to establish the circumstances of the death.

Our deepest sympathies are extended to the child’s whÄnau and friends.