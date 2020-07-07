Severe Weather risks for NZ next 2 days - Weather Watch

Tuesday, 7 July, 2020 - 08:58

Severe gales, heavy snow and heavy rain are in the forecast for today and Wednesday as a low moves away from NZ and the colder southerly surge comes in behind it.

Tuesday is average to above average temperature-wise, Wednesday is average to below average as the southerly spreads as far north as Cape Reinga by the end of the day.

WINDS:

Westerlies surge twice over the North Island, firstly today then the main winds come in on Wednesday with gusts over 100km/h possible in the west from Auckland north to Cape Reinga. Some isolated power cuts and trees down are possible.

Gales will also skirt past Dunedin/Otago Peninsula and the eastern North Island.

RAIN:

Downpours will mostly impact the western half of the North Island and Southland and Otago.

SNOW:

With the colder southerly coming in later today and across Wednesday expect rain to turn to snow in the ranges and mountains with some heavy falls.

TEMPERATURES DROP:

Wednesday is a wintry day for many places with a temperature drop. After a few days of normal to above normal afternoon temperatures, Wednesday drops to below normal in a number of places.

Many places see temperatures fall by a few degrees - so not as major as it can be, but definitely noticeable!

