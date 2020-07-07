Severe Weather risks for NZ next 2 days - Weather Watch

|
Severe gales, heavy snow and heavy rain are in the forecast for today and Wednesday as a low moves away from NZ and the colder southerly surge comes in behind it.
Tuesday is average to above average temperature-wise, Wednesday is average to below average as the southerly spreads as far north as Cape Reinga by the end of the day.
WINDS:
Westerlies surge twice over the North Island, firstly today then the main winds come in on Wednesday with gusts over 100km/h possible in the west from Auckland north to Cape Reinga. Some isolated power cuts and trees down are possible.
Gales will also skirt past Dunedin/Otago Peninsula and the eastern North Island.
RAIN:
Downpours will mostly impact the western half of the North Island and Southland and Otago.
SNOW:
With the colder southerly coming in later today and across Wednesday expect rain to turn to snow in the ranges and mountains with some heavy falls.
TEMPERATURES DROP:
Wednesday is a wintry day for many places with a temperature drop. After a few days of normal to above normal afternoon temperatures, Wednesday drops to below normal in a number of places.
Many places see temperatures fall by a few degrees - so not as major as it can be, but definitely noticeable!
