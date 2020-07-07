Police appeal for information following flyers delivered in Blenheim

Tuesday, 7 July, 2020 - 11:05

Statement to be attributed to Sergeant Tara Lindsay:

Police are appealing for any witnesses or information regarding flyers delivered around Blenheim overnight on 26/27 June 2020.

The content of the handwritten flyers was of a derogatory nature and we believe they were distributed to several mailboxes throughout the Blenheim region.

Enquiries are ongoing to locate the person responsible and Police would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed a flyer being distributed.

We would also ask anyone who received a flyer and has CCTV that captured it being delivered, to please contact us.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police on 105 and quote file number 200629/4251, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.