Planning underway for September’s Blossom Festival - council

Tuesday, 7 July, 2020 - 12:41

It’s that time of year again when planning begins for the annual Blossom Festival and Parade, Hastings’ signature event celebrating the arrival of Spring.

Supported by Hastings District Council, this year’s event again run by Arts. Inc Heretaunga is set to be another wonderful free community event, with the ever-popular parade accompanied by additional street entertainment designed to entice people to make a day of it in Hastings city.

Scheduled for Saturday, September 12, the theme for this year’s parade is "Flower Power - New Growth" - chosen for the vibrancy, colour and uplifting energy that make for a showstopping parade.

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst says the Blossom Festival is a much anticipated event that brings the city alive in Spring each year.

"There is nothing quite like the Blossom Festival and parade to bring people together to celebrate living in Hastings, and the seasonal beginnings for our fruit growing industries.

"From the early days the community has embraced this event, coming out of the hibernation of winter and building amazing floats, dressing up and performing.

"As time has gone on the festival has changed to reflect the growing diversity of cultures living here and we can’t wait to see what’s in store this year."

To bring even more diversity and magic to the parade, in addition to an open-invite for anyone to take part, groups, organisations and industries across the region are being approached to participate.

To further enhance the festival, the organisers will be actively working with other organisations and groups including the North Island’s Big Brass Band Competition, which is being held at Toitoi - Hawke’s Bay Arts and Events Centre, to offer extra entertainment to support the parade.

"We want to create fun festival entertainment for the family - there will be so much to see and do before and after the parade you won’t want to go home," says Arts Inc. Heretaunga community arts development manager Pitsch Leiser.

In the meantime, Arts. Inc Heretaunga is calling for expressions of interest to be part of this year’s Blossom Parade.

This could be anything from building and entering a float to decorating a car, motorbike, or even pram…dance, perform, form a band, join up with a school or sports team, dress up with your friends and join in or sponsor someone else’s parade entry. To sweeten the deal there are a range of prizes up for grabs for those entering the parade. If people want to contribute in other ways the organisers would like to hear from them. To find out more on how to enter or contribute call Arts Inc. Heretaunga phone 878 9447, email info@artsinc.co.nz, or visit the team at the Hastings Community Arts Centre on 106 Russell St South, Hastings.