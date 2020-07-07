Vector asks public to prepare for strong winds

Tuesday, 7 July, 2020 - 15:50

Vector is monitoring weather advice that strong winds may hit parts of Auckland over the next 24-36 hours, with the potential for gale surges, thunderstorms and localised tornadoes to cause power cuts.

As a precaution, additional response crews and storm management teams have been rostered on and are ready to respond quickly if required.

Vector’s Head of Network Field Services, Marko Simunac says, "We know it’s the school holidays with lots of families at home and reliant on power for warmth and entertainment such as laptops. If the weather causes damage to power lines, we’ll aim to restore power as quickly as possible while ensuring the safety of our crews and the public. This means that we may need to remotely shut down power to that area as a public safety precaution until crews arrive on site.

"Although our crews are trained to work in all weather conditions and at any hour, there may be circumstances during which it is unsafe for them to begin or continue working to fix outages, for example during high winds. We also wish to remind the public to stay well away from any damaged electrical equipment and report it to our outage centre on vector.co.nz/outages.

"We are asking Aucklanders to do their best to prepare by following the checklist below and ensuring their devices and power banks are fully charged today."

If customers experience power cuts, they should use our Outage Centre to monitor restoration progress: vector.co.nz/outages.