Sudden death in Ranana - NZ Police

Police can now confirm the name of the man who died as a result of a workplace incident at a property in Ranana on June 30.
He was 19-year-old Peter Atkins-Pirika, who was working in Ranana but from the Chatham Islands.
Worksafe was advised, and the death is now with the Coroner.
