Celebrating Selwyn’s lockdown heroes - council

Tuesday, 7 July, 2020 - 15:56

Selwyn’s Covid-19 heroes will be recognised in a one-off initiative to recognise the huge efforts made by people during lockdown.

The Council has partnered with Te Taumutu RÅ«nanga and The Selwyn Times to launch Selwyn’s Covid Heroes - a way for the community to recognise the many "amazing" people and organisations that made a difference during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Selwyn residents can nominate an individual, organisation, business, charity or essential service that made an outstanding contribution to the community over the past few months. Everyone who is nominated will receive a Selwyn’s Covid Heroes certificate.

Selwyn Mayor Sam Broughton says the award is an opportunity for individuals, families and the community to say thank you to the many remarkable people and organisations that went the extra mile as we dealt with Covid-19 and the lockdown.

"Perhaps a local shop pulled out all the stops to make sure they were there for you when you needed them, or someone who helped keep you safe by delivering your shopping," he says.

"Did a special teacher fill those Zoom lessons with fantastic content which helped your children laugh and learn, or did somebody simply keep in contact with you to make sure you were okay? This is a chance for us all to say koia kei a koe - good on you, you’re awesome."

The awards have no categories or conditions. Anyone who lives in Selwyn you can make a nomination. Every nominee will receive a certificate with their name on it thanking them for being such a great member of our community.

A selection panel of Mayor Sam Broughton, Liz Brown from Te Taumutu RÅ«nanga and Selwyn Times editor Barry Clarke will also select four recipients that represent the range of nominations and invite them to a ceremony to have their certificate presented by the Mayor.

Te Taumutu RÅ«nanga Chair Liz Brown says this is a great way to acknowledge our many unseen and unsung heroes. "There’s a whakataukÄ«, a proverb that goes ‘Ehara taku toa i te toa takitahi, engari he toa takitini, my strength is not mine alone but that of the many’. As a community and as a nation we pulled together and looked after each other when we needed it most. Our collective strength got us through some tough times," she says.

"It’s timely to pause and celebrate our heroes, those that helped feed us, who cared for our families in need and checked in on our elderly - those that went out of their way to be kind and thoughtful."

Selwyn Times editor Barry Clarke says the publication was privileged to be involved with the initiative. "There were fantastic things done during the lockdown and other alert levels which Selwyn people should be proud of."

Nominations are open until 27 July. Nominations can be submitted online at www.selwyn.govt.nz/heroes or you can pick up a nomination form at any Selwyn Library or Service Centre.