Arrest made after Manurewa hit and run

Tuesday, 7 July, 2020 - 16:40

Police have made an arrest after an elderly man was killed in a hit and run incident in Manurewa last month.

79-year-old Jalil Mousses died after he was struck by a vehicle as he was crossing Russell Road at about 7.30pm on June 26th.

Counties Manukau Police have today arrested a 27-year-old man and charged him with Failing to Stop to Ascertain Injury, and Driving while Disqualified.

He is due to appear in the Manukau District Court on Tuesday July 14.

Police are not ruling out further charges being laid.

Acting Detective Inspector Warrick Adkin says Police would like to thank the members of the public who came forward with information.

"We hope the arrest may be able to provide some closure for Mr Mousses’ family at this time," he says.

Police are continuing to support Mr Mousses’ family, and media are reminded that they have requested privacy.

As the matter is now before the Court, Police cannot comment further.