Arrests following Nelson/Marlborough drug investigation

Tuesday, 7 July, 2020 - 17:10

Statement to be attributed to Tasman District Crime Services Manager, Detective Inspector Mark Chenery:

Two people have been arrested and charged today following an investigation into the supply of methamphetamine in the Nelson/Marlborough region.

The joint operation today between Nelson and Blenheim Police, with the support of the Armed Offenders Squad, saw the execution of four search warrants targeting known gang associates.

Police located a quantity of methamphetamine, a loaded shotgun and ammunition.

As a result, a 55-year-old man will appear in the Nelson District Court today on charges including conspiring to deal methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a firearm.

A 51-year-old man will appear in the Blenheim District Court tomorrow on multiple drug-related charges including possession of methamphetamine for supply.

Illicit drugs continue to cause significant harm in our district.

We have no tolerance for the dealing of drugs in our community and we will continue to target those who persist with this offending.

The investigation is ongoing and further charges are likely.