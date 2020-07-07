Far North Council seeks input on voting options

Tuesday, 7 July, 2020 - 18:09

Far North District Council is asking residents to help it choose how the Mayor, councillors and community boards are elected.

A two-week long survey, which began yesterday, is asking residents to choose between two voting systems - First Past the Post (FPP), the current system, or Single Transferable Voting (STV).

The Council is required to decide which voting system will be used for local government elections every three years. Councillors will use the non-binding survey results to help them decide which option to use in the next election. If they decide to change to STV, that will be the voting system used for the next two elections in 2022 and 2025.

Mayor John Carter says councillors are keen to get a clear sense of the voting system preferred by the communities they represent. "We will be making a decision during our 13 August Council meeting, so I urge all residents to participate in the survey and share their views. It is a very quick and simple process: simply choose one option. You can also tell us why you chose that system in the comments section if you want to."

He says there is a dedicated webpage on the FNDC website that explains the two voting systems. It includes a comprehensive section that provides detailed answers to frequently asked questions about both FPP and STV.

Those without access to the internet can read more about the two options in brochures available at libraries and Council service centres throughout the District. These include a printed survey form that can be completed and lodged at the library or service centre.

A review of the voting system is undertaken every three years by Council and is one part of a wider review of community representation. The Council will be considering Māori representation and whether the current wards fairly represent residents.

The survey runs from 6 July and closes at 4pm Tuesday 21 July. Go to www.fndc.govt.nz/democracy to find out more about the two voting options and to complete the survey.