'Patient care remains top priority for rescue charity'

Wednesday, 8 July, 2020 - 13:18

In the wake of Michelle Boag’s revelation concerning the leak of Covid-19 patient information, Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust Chair Simon Tompkins says Ms Boag’s resignation as Acting CEO and Trustee has been accepted.

"The breach which has been admitted by Ms Boag was of an email that was sent to her personal account. As an administrative resource, Ms Boag has never had access to any clinical or patient data held by ARHT.

ARHT is an integral part of the health system and we are entrusted with information about our patients which is properly protected by protocols which only enable access to those who need this data to care for the patient.

We have reviewed these protocols and are confident that none of this patient information has been subject to any privacy breach.

Nevertheless we take our responsibility for patient confidentiality very seriously and continuously seek to improve our protocols and procedures," Tompkins says.

"We want to reassure the New Zealand public and, most importantly, our patients and their families that patient care remains our top priority. Any information we hold on patients is private with access on a restricted basis and has not been breached."