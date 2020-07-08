Matariki Kindergarten in Upper Hutt prepares to open new building

Wednesday, 8 July, 2020 - 13:29

Matariki Kindergarten will be opening the doors on their brand new bigger and better building this Friday.

The Kindergarten had been operating out of Jepsen Grove in Upper Hutt for a number of years and while they were grateful to have the space the building had required a number of alterations over the years just to make it user-friendly.

The new building designed by He WhÄnau Manaaki Kindergarten Association in William Durrant Drive, will be licensed to cater to 45 children per session, 15 more children than the previous building allowed.

The new kindergarten is purpose built with space dedicated to whanau and community, the space will be available for functions and gatherings etc. "We’re really looking forward to the opportunities that (the community space) might open up, I know that other kindergartens do some great things with their community spaces", says Head Teacher Tiffany Campbell.

Tiffany says, ‘The new space will mean we can cater to more children…we’re the only full day kindergarten in Upper Hutt, so it will be great to be able to do that for the community".

"The old kindergarten was down a long driveway hidden away and parking was limited but we’re going to be in a spot that’s close to where we were, so it’s still really close for families who came to Matariki because it’s close to home", says Tiffany.

The teaching staff and children are excited to begin operating from their new building. While opening events take place on Friday 10th, Kindergarten resumes for tamariki on Monday 13 July.