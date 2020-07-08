Public appeal following fatal collision

Wednesday, 8 July, 2020 - 13:40

Police are hoping the public can help piece together events leading up to a recent fatal crash near Taradale.

One person died following the single-vehicle collision on Springfield Road near the Redclyffe Transfer Station on Sunday 5 July.

We were alerted to the collision by a member of the public who came across it at about 11.50pm however we do not know when the crash occurred.

We would like to talk to anyone who travelled along Springfield Road on Sunday evening, or who may have seen a silver-coloured Nissan Bluebird in the area.

This information will help us piece together a timeline of events.

Anyone who can assist is asked to contact Police on 105 and quote file number 200706/7945.