Dual place names for Banks Peninsula announced - LINZ

Wednesday, 8 July, 2020 - 15:06

Minister for Land Information Hon. Eugenie Sage announced 13 official place names for Banks Peninsula at Rāpaki Marae yesterday, 11 of which are to be dual named.

"I am pleased to confirm the proposals from Te Hapū o Ngāti Wheke (Rāpaki Rūnanga) to Ngā Pou Taunaha o Aotearoa | the New Zealand Geographic Board to restore original Māori names and reflect Māori history in the area," said Eugenie Sage.

"Māori place names now sit alongside well-known and established place names around Lyttelton Harbour/Whakaraupō including those of many iconic features along the skyline.

"Restoring traditional Rāpaki place names alongside English place names recognises the history and significance of these places," said Eugenie Sage.

Ngā Pou Taunaha o Aotearoa | the New Zealand Geographic Board will publish the new official place names in the New Zealand Gazette today.