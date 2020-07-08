'Vbase delighted to be opening public access to Christchurch Town Hall'

Wednesday, 8 July, 2020 - 15:49

Christchurch City Council owned venues and events company Vbase Limited is delighted to be opening the doors for daily public access to the Christchurch Town Hall from 4 August 2020.

Christchurch Town Hall is an iconic and much-loved community venue and is an important symbol of recovery for Christchurch. Meticulously repaired and refurbished after being damaged in the Christchurch Earthquakes the Town Hall, which reopened for events in February 2019, has been returned to its former glory.

Vbase Chief Executive, Caroline Harvie-Teare says "our community has so many special memories over almost 50 years at the Town Hall and there is great pride in the venue. Opening the doors for daily access is both an opportunity for the community to reconnect with its venue but also for visitors to Christchurch to experience one of our most iconic assets".

The Town Hall is also proudly home to the Christchurch Symphony Orchestra and Chief Executive, Gretchen La Roche says "we feel very fortunate to be the orchestra in residence of such an outstanding venue and look forward to sharing music with the people of Christchurch ".

A 'Friends of Christchurch Town Hall' volunteer programme is being established to welcome and provide information to visitors to the venue. Applications for the programme are now open.

Christchurch Town Hall and cafe will be open between 10am and 4pm, Tuesday to Saturday.