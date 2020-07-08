Nestle now hiring a Milkybar Kid-ult

Wednesday, 8 July, 2020 - 15:54

Nestlé has today announced the search for New Zealand’s first Milkybar Kid-ult, a grown-up who is still a kid at heart.

This new role has been created to celebrate the launch of Milkybar Whirl, a deliciously creamy Milkybar with a swirl of smooth milk chocolate.

The successful applicant will be crowned the Milkybar Kid-ult and will enjoy a unique range of responsibilities. These tasks include taste-testing new flavours and having the opportunity to feature in upcoming marketing campaigns.

A custom-made uniform is being created for the Milkybar Kid-ult to wear, and they will also receive a free supply of Milkybar Whirl to share with friends and family, because after all, the Milkybars are on them!

The role of Kid-ult is all about attitude. The only prerequisite is that our adult applicants are still big kids at heart. And the ultimate Milkybar fan, of course.

Nestlé Head of Marketing Fraser Shrimpton said they wanted to give Kiwis the chance to relive the nostalgic Milkybar kid memories that so many grew up with.

"We know Kiwis of a certain age fondly remember the Milkybar Kid, so we’re excited that Milkybar Whirl is giving the New Zealanders the opportunity to live out their childhood dreams. We’re looking for an ultimate Kid-ult, someone who’s still a kid at heart!

"Whether it’s through applying for this role or enjoying the new Milkybar Whirl, we want to show Kiwis that you’re never too old to enjoy an adult taste of our childhood," said Shrimpton.

How to Enter:

If you have what it takes to be New Zealand’s first Milkybar Kid-ult, send a 30-second video to Milkybar.Kidult@nz.nestle.com explaining why you’re the person for the job.

Submissions close 28 July 2020 and the successful applicant will be announced after 17 August 2020. For more information and details on how to apply, click here.