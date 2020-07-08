Hikoi along Auckland’s Queen Street to oppose Dome Valley landfill site

Wednesday, 8 July, 2020 - 16:28

Te RÅ«nanga o NgÄti WhÄtua is working with Marae, hapÅ«, Post Settlement Governance Entities (Te Uri o Hau, NgÄ Maunga WhakahÄ«, and ÅrÄkei) and Fight the Tip to lead a hikoi in TÄmaki MÄkaurau (Auckland) on Friday 17 July 2020.

It is the position of NgÄti WhÄtua that the landfill proposal in its current form will cause irreversible damage to PapatÅ«Änuku and pose significant ongoing risks to the sustainability and mauri of the Hoteo River, Kaipara Moana our whenua and the broader environment.

The hikoi is to register opposition to the proposed mega landfill at Dome Valley. The iwi will hand deliver a petition to the Mayor of Auckland and also present the petition in the formal submission process to Council.

The Hikoi will be held Friday 17 July 2020, with the hikoi starting at 11am.

The hikoi will travel from Albert Park to Shortland Street, down on to Queen Street, and up to Aotea Square. We expect the hikoi to take one hour or a bit longer to arrive at Aotea Square.

The programme for the day:

10am: Marchers gather at Albert Park for Karakia, mihimihi and speeches.

11am: Hikoi starts (leaves Albert Park)

12:00pm: Hikoi arrives at Aotea Square

12:15pm: Phil Goff to receive petition. Dame Naida Glavish and representatives from Fight the Tip to present the petition.

Speeches.

1pm: Finish

We must consider the long-term environmental outcomes, and the first step for protecting the future of the Kaipara Moana is to consider sustainable waste solutions. We ask the Council to halt all discussions with Waste Management NZ and as a Treaty partner provide our Iwi the opportunity to co-create a partnership that will assist our communities to manage waste in a way that puts PapatÅ«Änuku and our community at the centre of decision making.