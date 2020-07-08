Mata Road reopens to all vehicles

|
Mata Road will reopen to all vehicles from 6am tomorrow (Thursday 9 July).
The road has been closed to heavy vehicles at the 6.5km mark where a major slip occurred during the recent heavy rainfall.
Council would like to acknowledge the incredible effort by Kuru Contracting, Downer NZ and all other contractors who played a part in the completing the repair ahead of schedule.
Up-to-date local road conditions and closures are on the Council website - http://www.gdc.govt.nz/road-information
