Powerball and Strike roll over

Wednesday, 8 July, 2020 - 21:54

Powerball and Strike have both rolled over tonight, meaning there is a combined prize pool of $13.6 million up for grabs on Saturday night.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night where the jackpot will be $12 million. Lotto First Division will be $1 million on Saturday night.

Strike also rolled over tonight and will be $600,000 on Saturday.

