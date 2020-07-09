NZ Share Farmer of the Year winner a profane industry poster boy - SAFE NZ

Thursday, 9 July, 2020 - 09:18

In 2017, Nick Bertram posted on Twitter a series of profanity-laden Tweets describing the cruel and illegal methods he uses to handle his cows, which he called ‘bitches.’

Bertram won the ‘Share Farmer of the Year’ award at the 2020 New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards (NZDIA) on Saturday.

SAFE CEO Debra Ashton said Bertram sets the bar very low for industry excellence.

"Bertram’s attitude towards animals is disrespectful, and the proof is in his Tweets," says Ashton. "The lack of scrutiny calls into question the merit of title."

Ashton said NZDIA should strip Bertram of his award.

"If this farmer is the best of the best, the reputation of the dairy industry and New Zealand are in serious trouble."

The NZDIA said the winners of the 2020 Share Farmers of the Year award are an outstanding example of hard work, dedication and leadership who are honest, traditional and epitomise sharemilker progression planning.