Settle down, but don’t expect the warm - MetService

After a cold and a tempestuous week, MetService is forecasting generally calm weather for the weekend and the week ahead, briefly interrupted on Sunday and Monday by yet another cold front that will bring a bit more wet and windy weather.
A high-pressure system builds over Aotearoa from today, settling the weather across the country. The high largely dominates the weather, keeping winds lighter and skies drier. While the weather wanes, don’t expect much warmth.
MetService Meteorologist, Tui McInnes says, "Clear and still conditions keep temperatures cooler, especially overnight. We’re in thick of winter, so despite the blue skies keep the heavy duvets on the bed, the fireplace stocked and have the heaters at the ready."
On Sunday morning the cold front is likely to hit the South Island and push north Monday morning. However, due to the persisting ridge, the front is set to be less pronounced than the wintery week that’s been. Still, expect some wet weather, especially in the west.
"For the depths of winter, the week ahead is not too shabby; so, when the sun is shining, make the most of it," says McInnes.
