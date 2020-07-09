Settle down, but don’t expect the warm - MetService

Thursday, 9 July, 2020 - 13:19

After a cold and a tempestuous week, MetService is forecasting generally calm weather for the weekend and the week ahead, briefly interrupted on Sunday and Monday by yet another cold front that will bring a bit more wet and windy weather.

A high-pressure system builds over Aotearoa from today, settling the weather across the country. The high largely dominates the weather, keeping winds lighter and skies drier. While the weather wanes, don’t expect much warmth.

MetService Meteorologist, Tui McInnes says, "Clear and still conditions keep temperatures cooler, especially overnight. We’re in thick of winter, so despite the blue skies keep the heavy duvets on the bed, the fireplace stocked and have the heaters at the ready."

On Sunday morning the cold front is likely to hit the South Island and push north Monday morning. However, due to the persisting ridge, the front is set to be less pronounced than the wintery week that’s been. Still, expect some wet weather, especially in the west.

"For the depths of winter, the week ahead is not too shabby; so, when the sun is shining, make the most of it," says McInnes.

Understanding our Severe Weather Watches and Warnings

Outlooks are about looking ahead: To provide advanced information on possible future Watches and/or Warnings

Issued routinely once or twice a day

Recommendation: Plan

Watches are about being alert: When severe weather is possible, but not sufficiently imminent or certain for a warning to be issued

Typically issued 1 - 3 days in advance of potential severe weather.

During a Watch: Stay alert

Orange Warnings are about taking action: When severe weather is imminent or is occurring

Typically issued 1 - 3 days in advance of potential severe weather

In the event of an Orange Warning: Take action

Red Warnings are about taking immediate action: When extremely severe weather is imminent or is occurring

Issued when an event is expected to be among the worst that we get - it will have significant impact and it is possible that a lot of people will be affected

In the event of a Red Warning: Act now!