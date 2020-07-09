Plan highlights opportunities to regenerate the Taupo District

Thursday, 9 July, 2020 - 15:13

A community-led recovery plan, which aims to support the regeneration of the Taupō District in a post-COVID-19 context, has now been finalised.

The plan, Regenerate Taupō District, Taupō He Tupu Ururua, focuses on key issues for the district, identifying opportunities for recovery, and ensuring a locally-led response to COVID-19 that also leverages regional and national support.

Regenerate Taupō District Chair and Taupō District Mayor David Trewavas said having a plan like this was imperative.

"As a tourist destination, we knew that, following lockdown, we needed to quickly come together to clearly set out what the effects were going to be for our district and what areas we needed to prioritise to have the most direct and beneficial impact for our community," he said.

Following extensive community consultation, eight key opportunities to support recovery have been identified, as part of the finalised plan. These include:

Dedicated resource to secure funding sources for critical projects.

Immediate job creation through conservation.

Social housing provision for those who need it.

Supporting our visitor economy.

Creating new construction jobs for locals.

Ensure education and training opportunities exist.

Looking after our most vulnerable.

Supporting our existing business community to rebound.

"Of course, it is still a rapidly evolving situation, with new announcements for funding, programmes and opportunities at a central government level happening every day," Mr Trewavas said. "What this plan achieves is a strengthened ability to leverage these opportunities, while at the same time identifying areas that can be built upon at a local-level - not just through council initiatives, but through true, community ownership."

The next steps will be to deliver the specific actions outlined in the plan over the next six months, with specific individuals and organisations responsible for delivering these actions identified in the plan. It also identifies areas where further community ownership and involvement is needed in order to deliver some of the outcomes and actions in the plan.

"While council has a leadership role to play, many of the outcomes and actions within this plan must be community-led and we are encouraging those that are keen, to raise their hand," Mr Trewavas said.

"Our community have challenged us to be bold in our thinking for the longer-term recovery; and we now all share in the responsibility to take hold of this challenge and realise the opportunities."

To read the full plan, including the focus areas and specific actions, please visit taupo.govt.nz/regeneratetaupodistrict