Six arrested in Levin, firearms and stolen property recovered - NZ Police

Thursday, 9 July, 2020 - 15:40

Six people have been arrested following the execution of a search warrant in Levin yesterday.

The warrant was undertaken as part of enquiries into aggravated robberies and burglaries carried out in Levin in recent days.

Four firearms were recovered, as well as some of the stolen property.

The six males arrested were aged 15 (x2), 17, 18, 23 and 44.

All those arrested are patched gang members or associates and have been charged with two aggravated robberies and unlawful possession of firearms.

The 44-year-old man has also been charged with assaulting police and cannabis-related offending.

They are scheduled to appear in Palmerston North District Court this afternoon.