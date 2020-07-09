Night time stop/go on State Highway 1, north of Puhoi

Thursday, 9 July, 2020 - 16:25

The Ara Tūhono - Pūhoi to Warkworth project will be removing temporary barriers on SH1 north of Pūhoi. For safety reasons, there will be stop/go traffic management on SH1 between Mahurangi West Road and Pūhoi Road.

The works will be carried out over two nights starting Monday 13 July 2020. Stop/go will be in place between the hours of 9:00pm and 4:00am when traffic volumes are lower to minimise disruption. The work is expected to be completed by Wednesday morning, weather permitting.

We appreciate your patience and apologise for any inconvenience that may be experienced.

The new four-lane motorway will provide increased safety, more consistent travel times and create a robust and reliable road between Auckland and Northland.

Read more about Ara Tūhono -Pūhoi to Warkworth on our website nx2group.com