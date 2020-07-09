Nelson Police get good result at search warrant

Thursday, 9 July, 2020 - 20:11

Nelson Police have this afternoon spoken with a man in his 60s in relation to drug offending after conducting a search warrant.

Drugs, cash, and drug utensils were located at the premises on North Road.

Detective Jonathan Evans says it’s a good result.

"We know that drug offending and its related offences are a real concern for members of our community.

"Police are committed to disrupting drug dealing and we hope this result will go some way to reassuring people of the importance we place on this," he says.

Charges are expected to be laid against the man in the near future.