Road widening works - State Highway 1, Warkworth

Friday, 10 July, 2020 - 11:31

Road widening works - State Highway 1 (SH1) between Hudson Road and the Kaipara Flats Road, Goatley Road intersection, Warkworth from July 2020

10 July 2020

Road widening works will be taking place on a section of State Highway 1 (SH1) north of Warkworth from Monday, 13 July. This works will connect the new Ara TÅ«hono - PÅ«hoi to Warkworth motorway and Matakana Link Road between Hudson Road and the Kaipara Flats Road and Goatley Road intersection, Warkworth.

Night works are also required to allow the project team to redeploy traffic barriers, remove existing roading kerbs and undertake culvert works. These works will be carried out over the next few weeks Sunday-Thursday. Stop/go traffic management will be in place from Tuesday 14th July between 7:00pm and 5:00am. The works are expected to be completed by Monday 2nd August, weather permitting.

For the safety of road users and our staff, and to minimise traffic disruptions temporary traffic management will be in place on SH1 between Hudson Road and the Kaipara Flats Road and Goatley Road intersection until works are complete.

We would like to remind you that due to ongoing work in the area there is a reduced speed limit of 60km/h in place on this section of SH1.

NX2 apologises for any inconvenience this may cause, however the safety of the public and our people is our top priority. Road users are asked to plan ahead and allow extra time for their journeys, and to watch out for road crews working.

The PÅ«hoi to Warkworth project will extend the four-lane Northern Motorway (SH1) 18.5km from the Johnstones Hill Tunnels to just north of Warkworth. It is the first stage of the Ara TÅ«hono - PÅ«hoi to Wellsford project and will be open for traffic in mid-May 2022.

The SH1 widening work will also include the construction of a new intersection connecting with the Matakana Link road being built by Auckland Transport. Both the road widening works and intersection will ensure a safe and efficient connection between the new motorway and Matakana Link Road.

-We’ve highlighted in red above the area we will be working in