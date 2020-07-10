Fish oils declassified as part of chemical review - EPA

Friday, 10 July, 2020 - 11:48

A review has determined fish oils are non-hazardous and no longer require oversight by the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA).

We regulate pesticides, household chemicals and other dangerous goods and substances under the Hazardous Substances and New Organisms Act. As well as evaluating and approving substances, we can reassess substances and make new decisions about whether the hazard classifications and controls (usage rules) need to be updated.

Fish oils were previously classified as an oxidising liquid, posing a low-level hazard. However, following the results of a new study, a Decision-making Committee has now declassified the substances. The declassification relates to fish oils generally and does not specify individual brands or products.

In total, 79 substances have had their hazard classifications updated. These include sulfur (used in fertilisers, animal care and nutritional products) and iodocarb (a fungicide and antimicrobial used in paints, agrichemicals, and timber treatment products). Suppliers, manufacturers, and users of chemical products should check the review findings to see if their products are affected by the updates.

More than 150,000 hazardous substances are used in New Zealand. Part of our role as a regulator is to monitor and review new scientific information on these chemicals. This chemical review was undertaken as a modified reassessment, meaning only specific aspects of the approvals were considered during the reassessment, and the approvals could not be revoked in the process.

