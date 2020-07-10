Name release: SH75, Christchurch-Akaroa Road crash

|
Police can now confirm the name of the man who died in a serious crash on State Highway 75 (Christchurch-Akaroa Road) on 5 July Sunday.
He was 27-year-old Harley Kevin Campbell from Aranui, Christchurch.
Police extend their sympathies to his family.
Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the crash.
