Name release: SH75, Christchurch-Akaroa Road crash

Friday, 10 July, 2020 - 12:35

Police can now confirm the name of the man who died in a serious crash on State Highway 75 (Christchurch-Akaroa Road) on 5 July Sunday.

He was 27-year-old Harley Kevin Campbell from Aranui, Christchurch.

Police extend their sympathies to his family.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the crash.