Whangamata tell us what you think of your Community Plan

Friday, 10 July, 2020 - 17:22

The Whangamatā Community Board would like further feedback on the Whangamatā Community Plan 2020-2030.

The plans help us to understand what is important to the community and help our Community Boards and Council to make informed decisions on prioritising and funding services and activities through the Long Term Plan process. Our Long Term Plan and Annual Plan process is where budgets, details and final decisions are made, whereas these plans capture the shared vision and aspirations of the communities and highlight the key issues and projects they wish to address over a 10 year timeframe.

"Our draft plan was outdated and not in the level of detail we think was needed, therefore we made several amendments and would like to seek further feedback from our community - particularly about the projects you would like to see happen," says Ken Coulam, Whangamatā Community Board Chair.

You can complete an online survey here or visit our Whangamatā Service Centre, 620 Port Road before 4pm, Friday 24 July.

We have collated feedback from a series of focus group meetings held in 2019, along with what you told us in the first survey.

The Thames and Tairua-Pauanui Community Plans have been finalised and the Mercury Bay and Coromandel-Colville Community Board went back to the focus groups for further feedback on their draft plans in June 2020.The final versions of those two community plans will be available next week.

To view the plans and for more information go to tcdc.govt.nz/communityplans.