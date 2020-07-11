Two Lotto players win $500,000

Saturday, 11 July, 2020 - 21:38

Two lucky Lotto players from Auckland and Nelson will be celebrating in style after each winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Black Cat Store in Nelson and to a MyLotto player from Auckland.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $15 million.

Strike Four was also won tonight by two players from Wellington, who each took home $300,000. The winning Strike tickets were sold at Kirby’s Candies Spark Central and Pak N Save Kilbirnie in Wellington.

Anyone who bought their ticket from the above winning stores should write their name on the back and check their ticket at any Lotto outlet, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

Heart Kids’ annual Shake-a-Bucket appeal is on now! Lotto NZ is proud to support Heart Kids, an amazing charity that provides lifelong support to families affected by congenital heart disease. To find out more about the appeal head to: shakeabucket.org.nz/

For more information on Alert Level 1, please visit: https://mylotto.co.nz/covid-19.