Fatality confirmed following Waihi crash

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police can confirm one person has died in Waikato Hospital following the earlier collision on SH2 - Parry Palm Avenue, Waihi.
Police were alerted to the crash between a campervan and a car at about 2.24pm.
The person who has died had been travelling in the car at the time of the collision.
A second occupant from the car is reported to be in a serious condition in Waikato Hospital.
The road remains closed while Police examine the scene.
Diversions are in place.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice