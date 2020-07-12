Fatality confirmed following Waihi crash

Sunday, 12 July, 2020 - 20:01

Police can confirm one person has died in Waikato Hospital following the earlier collision on SH2 - Parry Palm Avenue, Waihi.

Police were alerted to the crash between a campervan and a car at about 2.24pm.

The person who has died had been travelling in the car at the time of the collision.

A second occupant from the car is reported to be in a serious condition in Waikato Hospital.

The road remains closed while Police examine the scene.

Diversions are in place.