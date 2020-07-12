Search for fisherman in Glenorchy

Sunday, 12 July, 2020 - 19:11

Around 3.20pm, Queenstown police were alerted to an overdue fisherman in Glenorchy.

The person who went fishing in the afternoon in Lake Wakatipu near Benmore Place was reported missing by their friend who was fishing a short distance from them.

The person was reported to have been fishing near the shore before they went missing.

Police have started a search and rescue operation supported by local resources to find the missing man.

Further updates will be issued as more information becomes available.