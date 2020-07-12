Delays expected following Te Horo crash

|
[ login or create an account ]
Emergency services are currently responding to a single-vehicle crash on SH1 near Te Horo.
Police were advised of the crash between a ute and a power pole at around 5.22pm.
There are no reports of injury.
The collision is causing traffic congestion.
We thank motorists for their continued patience.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice