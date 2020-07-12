Southbound lane is closed following Queens Drive crash

|
[ login or create an account ]
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on Queens Drive in Waikiwi, Invercargill.
The crash involving a vehicle and a cyclist was reported around 5pm.
Early reports indicate one person has sustained serious injuries.
The southbound lane is closed and diversion is in place.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area, if possible.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice