Road closed following Waihi crash

|
[ login or create an account ]
Emergency services are responding to a serious collision on SH2 -Parry Palm Avenue in Waihi.
Police were alerted to the crash between a campervan and a car at about 2.24pm.
Two people are reported to have serious injuries.
The road is currently closed and diversions are in place.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice