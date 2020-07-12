Two people dead following single-vehicle collision

|
Two people have died after their vehicle went off the road into Lake Rotoma yesterday.
Emergency services were notified yesterday at 12:40pm of the single-vehicle crash on State Highway 30, the vehicle was recovered this morning.
Two people were recovered deceased from the lake by the dive squad.
Police are working to support the family of those who have died.
