Road closed and diversions are in place following Pahurehure crash

Sunday, 12 July, 2020 - 22:45

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on Beach Road in Pahurehure, Auckland.

The three-vehicle crash was reported around 9.10pm.

Initial reports indicate one person has sustained serious injuries.

The road is closed and diversions are in place.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area, if possible.

Serious Crash Unit has been notified.