Search resumes for overdue fisherman at Lake Wakatipu

Monday, 13 July, 2020 - 10:25

A search and rescue operation has recommenced this morning to look for an overdue fisherman at Lake Wakatipu.

The man was reported missing around 3.20pm yesterday.

He was reported to have been fishing near the shore before he went missing.

A shoreline search was undertaken yesterday, and a search of the shore from the water is currently occurring.

The Police National Dive Squad is expected to be deployed later today.