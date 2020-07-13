Coromandel Town boil water notice lifted

Monday, 13 July, 2020 - 11:31

The boil water notice for Coromandel Town has been lifted and the tap water is now safe to drink.

We would like to thank the Coromandel Town community again for their patience and understanding during this period and our contractor, Veolia who worked with us around the clock to rectify the issue.

This involved bringing the clarifier back on-line, making sufficient clean water to flush all systems and complete testing to ensure water met the drinking standards. The Boil Water Notice was put in place as a precaution to users due to the continuation of very dirty water reaching the treatment plant, the power failure which occurred on 5 July, and a leak in one of the chemical pipes at the treatment plant caused the clarifier to be overloaded.

We also worked closely with the Waikato District Health Board who approved for the boil water notice to be lifted this morning. There were no official reports of any cases of illness relating to the water.

For more information see our website here.