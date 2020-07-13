Community asked to consider early options for a future Arthurs Point crossing - council

Monday, 13 July, 2020 - 13:02

After 100 years of providing a vital link for the Queenstown-Wakatipu community, the Way to Go group is exploring future options to improve crossing the KimiÄkau Shotover River, complementing the iconic Edith Cavell Bridge.

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency and Otago Regional Council (ORC) working together as the Way to Go group, have today released some early options under consideration and is calling for local feedback.

QLDC General Manager of Property and Infrastructure and Way to Go Board chairperson Peter Hansby said the Edith Cavell Bridge was a local icon and a popular photo spot for visiting tourists, but there are a number of important reasons why improvements need to be considered.

"Currently it is unsafe to walk or cycle across the Edith Cavell Bridge and because it is a one-lane structure, drivers experience congestion and delays at peak times. It’s also the only alternative route to into Queenstown if state highway 6A is unexpectedly closed," he said.

"Making improvements to the crossing at Arthurs Point will address these challenges and provide a lot more resilience to our wider transport network," Mr Hansby said.

Mr Hansby said that while it’s early in the process, community feedback will help determine the best solution for an Arthurs Point crossing.

"The details we’re sharing at this stage include some options for possible bridge alignments and what type of bridge could be possible in those locations. While it’s early in the process, it’s really important we can capture community thoughts and ideas now so they can be factored in to determining a preferred option for the future," he said.

An engagement booklet and details on how to provide input can be found at letstalk.qldc.govt.nz