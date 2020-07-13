Turangi-Tongariro Community Board vacancy to be filled by appointment

Monday, 13 July, 2020 - 14:13

The Turangi-Tongariro Community Board has passed a resolution confirming the Board’s intention to appoint Mr Te Takinga New to the extraordinary vacancy for the Tongariro Subdivision. The vacancy was the result of the resignation of Mr Wally van der Aa in 2019.

Community Board chair Amanda Maclaren said Mr New had been endorsed by seven local marae chairs within NgÄ HapÅ« o Te MÄtÄpuna and had considerable experience of the Board having served on it from 2013 to 2019.

"Te Takinga has been really proactively involved in the community and he has a lot of family links within the Turangi-Tongariro Ward," she said.

"He was also the third highest polling candidate in the October 2019 local government elections for the Turangi/Tongariro Ward, so his appointment makes perfect sense and we are looking forward to him taking up the role."

The appointment is due to be confirmed by resolution at the next ordinary Turangi-Tongariro Community Board meeting to be held at 2pm on Wednesday, 5 August 2020 in the Boardroom, Turangi Service Centre, Turangi Town Centre.