Milford Opportunities wants feedback on future of Milford Sound Piopiotahi

Monday, 13 July, 2020 - 15:32

The Milford Opportunities Project wants the public’s opinions on the future of Milford Sound Piopiotahi and its surrounding regions.

A nationwide survey on the ideas the project has received through feedback and engagement with key stakeholders and the public so far is running for two weeks from 13 to 27 July.

Project governance group chair Dr Keith Turner said this survey is important to the next steps for the project.

"This survey will pull together all the ideas and feedback we have received from the public and stakeholders and seek feedback on them so we can really get an idea of what the broader public want for Milford Sound Piopiotahi, the corridor, Te Anau and the surrounding regions.

"The survey feedback, along with material built up from the project’s wide-ranging workstreams, consultation and research, will support the creation of a long list of ideas.

"That long list will be discussed by our governance group, with the aim of work on developing a short list that will form the basis of the masterplan.

"As the governance group proceeds with developing the masterplan, there will be further opportunities for engagement.

This is the time for people to tell us what they want for Piopiotahi and its surrounds - it’s an amazing place and we need to ensure the masterplan we create will inspire visitors and protect the future of this unique place in the world."

The team has had to think on its feet and modify its direction several times with first the flooding in Fiordland in February and the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown, Dr Turner said.

"We had planned some more face to face engagement in the first few months of this year, but that was not possible because we were in lockdown.

"However, we have created videos to introduce ourselves to mana whenua and have a team working with them. We also set up local reference groups, talked by zoom to other stakeholders and carried out a survey online of high level themes formed from previous engagement workshops and feedback," Dr Turner said.

"We are also very aware of the pressure that businesses and agencies will be feeling as a result of both events earlier this year."

The masterplan development team, led by Stantec and Boffa Miskell, has been carrying out a lot of research in various workstreams, such as infrastructure, conservation impact, tourism impact, social impact, hazards and landscapes. That research will form the backbone of the masterplan, which is due in May-June next year.