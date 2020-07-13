Police name Lake Rotoma crash victims

Monday, 13 July, 2020 - 22:46

Police can now release the names of the people who died in a crash at Lake Rotoma on Saturday.

They were 54-year-old David Alexander Fawcett Jarden of Totara Heights, Auckland and 53-year-old Bibi Ali of Ranui, Auckland.

Police extend their sympathies to the families and friends of Mr Jarden and Ms Ali at this difficult time.

Anyone who may have seen their vehicle - a silver Mercedes Benz, registration JZY733 - in the Rotorua Lakes area on Saturday 11 July is urged to contact Police via 105, quoting file number 200712/8440.