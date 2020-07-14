Cycleway consultation launched today - Gisborne District Council

Tuesday, 14 July, 2020 - 10:26

Council has today launched a community consultation on a proposal to extend the Wainui cycleway along Wainui and Crawford roads to the Inner Harbour.

"The cycleway is intended to be a safe and enjoyable space away from the busy State Highway for recreational cyclists and children to ride, to get to school and to connect with our other walk and cycleways in the city," said Dave Wilson, Council’s community lifelines director.

"Nearby residents will be affected and we want to hear their feedback, but it’s an exciting project and will be relevant to many of us living in or visiting Gisborne.

"The extension will fill the gap in cycling and pedestrian paths on the Gladstone Road Bridge, Inner Harbour, Titirangi, and out to Wainui.

"Once they are connected walkers and cyclists will be able to travel from Wainui to the Olympic swimming pool."

He said Council was aware the community had already showed overwhelming support for shared pathways, and the consultation process would help develop and refine the plans.

You can provide feedback on the cycleway proposal on our website.

There are answers to frequently asked questions, videos and information about the cycleway proposal, where you can also leave comments.

Additionally, Council is holding community drop-in evenings at Awarua, 15 Fitzherbert Street, from Monday 27 to Thursday 30 July, from 5pm to 7pm.