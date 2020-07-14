'QLDC to take first steps at Lakeview site'

Tuesday, 14 July, 2020 - 10:46

This week, Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) will take the first step in turning the former Lakeview campground and holiday park site in central Queenstown into a vibrant and complementary extension of the existing town centre.

Demolition work, which will be completed in two stages, will begin on the former campground site on 16 July. This is scheduled to be complete by December, while further demolition of selected parts of the holiday park is scheduled to begin on 1 February 2021 and finish in April.

Overall demolition work includes the removal of all buildings on site, some in-ground infrastructure and some unprotected trees in the new roading corridor, all in preparation for upcoming infrastructure works and future development of the site.

All work is contained within the site and disruption to traffic is expected to be kept to a minimum. It is possible that some of the former Lakeview campground cabins may be relocated from site as opposed to being demolished.

As part of the project, a stormwater upgrade project will take place on the Brunswick Street and Brunswick/Lake Esplanade Intersection. The upgrades will be undertaken in a staged approach from July through to November. Initial investigation work on this specific section of the upgrade project will run from 20 - 31 July from 8.30am - 4.30pm, and further information on the following stages will be issued as the project progresses.

QLDC Property and Infrastructure General Manager Peter Hansby said every effort would be made to ensure the work is completed with minimal disruption.

"For the period of the Brunswick Street works parking will be restricted, so if you regularly park on the street please find a different place to park while the work is underway," he said.

Council has been working closely with the consortium of Ninety Four Feet and Augusta Capital along with other development partners on staged plans to transform the 10 hectare Lakeview site into an extension of the Queenstown CBD.

The upcoming demolition work marks the start of an initial $15m investment over 12 months into the three waters and roading infrastructure required to service the subdivision.