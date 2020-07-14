Police can confirm one person has died following the serious crash

|
Police can confirm one person has died following a serious crash on the intersection of Selwyn Road and Springston Rolleston Road.
Police were alerted to the vehicle collision at 8:09 this morning.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area, the intersection will likely be closed for a couple of hours.
Police continue to investigate the circumstances.
