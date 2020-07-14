Punakaiki Experience Centre design takes shape - DOC

Tuesday, 14 July, 2020 - 11:05

Architectural images for the Dolomite Point Experience Centre in Punakaiki have been tabled with the local community and stakeholders as work to upgrade dated visitor infrastructure at Punakaiki progresses.

Phil Rossiter, Department of Conservation Project Manager says, "It’s exciting to share what the Dolomite Point Experience Centre will look like. The Centre will heighten the mana of this area and reflect the important history, both cultural and natural, of this part of Te Tai Poutini/ West Coast.

"We’ve got plenty of challenges to work through as we shape the Centre along with our partners NgÄti Waewae, and the other landowners in the area.

"The site is directly adjacent to the world famous Pancake Rocks. With the state highway running through the site, the sensitive geological nature of the area, and the tight spot it occupies between the hills behind and the conservation land in front, there are a lot of factors to consider."

The work to build a new Experience Centre includes consideration of the surrounding area, with parking, safe and enjoyable pedestrian access, and the need to protect the sensitive environment of the area key objectives of the work.

"On top of the pragmatic elements of infrastructure, our vision is to build a Centre that confirms to visitors that they’ve arrived somewhere special. This place is a taonga and the Centre will affirm the pride we collectively feel for this area," Mr Rossiter said.

The design is being developed in close consultation with local rÅ«nanga, NgÄti Waewae, to ensure it reflects their values and aspirations for this area.

The design for the internal parts of the building are still being worked on. The finalised design is expected to be complete by April 2021. Construction is scheduled to begin in late 2021.

The work, which is being funded by the Government’s Provincial Growth Fund, will, among other things, replace the existing almost 40-year-old Department of Conservation visitor centre that opened prior to the establishment of the Paparoa National Park in 1987.