Two-vehicle collision, Main North Road - NZ Police

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash between a car and a truck on Main North Road, Kaiapoi.
Police were advised at 11.41am.
One person is reported to have been injured and a helicopter is en route.
Traffic is being diverted however motorists are asked to avoid the area.
