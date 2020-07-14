Police appeal for witnesses following hit and run in Christchurch

Tuesday, 14 July, 2020 - 14:01

Christchurch Police are appealing to the public for information relating to a hit and run on Saturday 11 July on Marlborough St, Phillipstown.

At around 7:14pm a man was walking across the road when they were struck by a dark coloured vehicle, the man received serious injuries.

Police are seeking anyone who may have seen the crash or observed a vehicle driving erratically in the area at the time.

Due to the impact from the crash the offending vehicle should have damage to the front left head light area.

Anyone who can assist is asked to contact Police on 105 and quote file number 200714/4658 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.